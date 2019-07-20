Titanic battle: Silver Strikers, Wanderers in mouthwatering clash

Be Forward Wanderers are now the overwhelming title favorites and a win over the Central Bankers will send a strong warning to fellow title contenders that they mean business.

Saturday sees a mouthwatering clash in the TNM Super League as Wanderers take on Silver Strikers at Silver Stadium.

The visitors pretty much have all their eyes on the trophy, following title rivals Nyasa Big Bullets’ poor run of form in the 2019 season.

Scoring ten goals in two games, and recording six straight wins is a clear indication that the 2017 champions have set their target on getting back their title.

The Nomads are coming from a 4-1 victory over TN Stars and they are heading into this clash as favorites to carry all the three points.

Their goalkeeper Nenani Juwaya has only conceded two goals, both from the spot, with their in-form striker Babatunde Adepoju currently leading on the scorer’s chart with ten goals.

They will however be wary, as they are meeting a side that knocked them out of a cup competition just a month ago.

The unpredictable Central Bankers are always dangerous when playing at home in front of their vocal supporters.

Forward Khuda Muyaba is now enjoying good form as he is scoring week in week out to keep the Bankers’ title hopes alive.

The hosts are coming from a disappointing result, as they were beaten 2-1 by Blue Eagles last week but Silver Stadium has always proved to be a very difficult place for any visiting team.

The defeat at Nankhaka is a blight in what has been a good run in their last four games, where they managed to win a cup and some league games.

They come up against a side who have won their last six matches and whosoever wins on Saturday will surely bring excitement to the league which is slowly reaching its boiling point.

In the 2018 season, the two teams met thrice with Wanderers winning twice and the other game ending in a draw.

Surprisingly, it’s always Wanderers that triumphs when the two teams face off at Silver Stadium.

The Nomads will be without Francis Madinga and Harry Nyirenda due to suspensions while Peter Cholopi and Mike Kaziputa are set to return to the squad after missing out of action for several weeks.

In other league matches, Mighty Tigers will host Karonga United at Kamuzu Stadium while Blue Eagles will welcome struggling Mzuni FC at Nankhaka Stadium.