Tabitha Chawinga inspires Jiangsu Suning’s win over Shanghai

After being named Chinese Women’s Super League best player of the 2018 season in China, Tabitha Chawinga continues to shine as her only goal inspired Jiangsu Suning to a 1-0 victory over Shanghai in the Chinese Women’s Super League.

This was Chawinga’s second goal of the season in two matches which has seen her side moving top of the standings with six points from two games.

The she-Flames captain missed out on the Caf African Women’s Player of the Year for the second time in a row but has continued to impress with her goal scoring form since making her debut in 2018 where she scored 31 goals.

However, she is expected to miss the Cosafa Championship slated for July 31 to August 11 in Nelson Mandela Bay in South Africa.

She has already won a double in China with her club after clinching the Chinese Women’s Football Championship and FA Cup titles.

Last week, the former DD Sunshine star scored and provided an assist when her side recorded a hard fought 3-2 victory over Beijing Phoenix where current Caf Women’s Footballer of the Year Thembi Kgatlana plays.