HRDC to hold vigils at State Houses

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says it will conduct vigils at all State Houses and Lodges if Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah fails to resign.

HRDC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo said the organisation will start with vigils at Kamuzu Palace and the protests will extend to Blantyre, Mzuzu and Zomba until Ansah resigns.

He added that the MEC chairperson should be aware that Malawians are not happy with how she handled the May 21 elections.

“We are non-partisan and we love Jane Ansah including each and every party. We are just doing what is right, we want justice, we want our vote back,” he explained.

When asked why they did not present a petition as scheduled, the HRDC Chairperson said they already presented the petition in the previous demonstrations and the journey is still on.

Mtambo then thanked the protesters for marching peacefully and asked them to come in large numbers on Tuesday for more demonstrations.

He also demanded the immediate release of Malawi Congress Party members who were arrested in Mangochi for insulting a Member of Parliament.

The protesters marched peacefully from Lilongwe Community Centre to Capital Hill. However, after the demonstrations, some protesters set fire in a bush near Capital Hill and burned tyres in the middle of the road.