Police hunt for Ethiopian human traffickers

Police are looking for two Ethiopian human traffickers who are being accused of threatening to kill a suspected police informant.

The two are also suspected of malicious damage to a police vehicle in a conflict which erupted as police were searching for refugees who were trafficking people and residing at Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

The two Ethiopian nationals, Isaac Tagetsa and Getacho Ulukatato, were arrested after the incident but earlier this year, the High Court sitting in Lilongwe granted them bail.

Dowa police station Officer- In- Charge, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police, Charles Msitu said police have a warrant of arrest for the suspects for allegedly threatening the life of a Somalia national, Hossanah Faris, whom they suspect of being a police informant.

According to police records, the law enforcers in the district received information from well-wishers that some Ethiopian nationals illegally entered Malawi with the assistance of fellow Ethiopian refugees staying at Dzaleka camp.

When the police went into the camp to check in one of the suspected houses, they found 150 Ethiopians hiding in a warehouse.

The refugees went on rampage when the police tried to arrest the owner of the house and in the process the wind screen of a police vehicle was smashed.

The following day, the suspected human traffickers attacked John Hossanah Falisi, accusing him of revealing the information to police and threatening to kill him with their alleged guns.

Meanwhile, the complaint, John Hossanah Falisi, says that his children are not going to school and his business too, where he get every day needs has been affected.