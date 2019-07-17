Mpinganjira says his life under threat over links to DPP

FDH Bank boss Thom Mpinganjira says speculation that he bankrolls the ruling party and is earmarked to succeed President Peter Mutharika is putting his life in danger.

The FDH Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) made the remarks at a press briefing on Tuesday.

Mpinganjira rejected claims that he funds the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and that he will become its presidential candidate in the 2024 elections.

“I have never discussed with President Mutharika on matters to do with succeeding him. I have never been involved in politics and I hold no ambitions to participate in politics,” said Mpinganjira said.

The business magnate admitted being asked to join politics but said he has always turned such approaches.

“There are those that believe I can run this country better because I run this bank. They have even approached me to lure me into politics, but I have always told them that God gifted me to do business and not politics,” he said.

On claims that his bank receives a lot of government business, Mpinganjira said out of the top five banks in the country, FDH is the least holder of government accounts.

FDH Bank acquired the then government-owned Malawi Savings Bank (MSB) in July 2015 and merged it with the Bank.

Speculation against the bank grew over the past month following revelations that a Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) account held at the bank received K4 billion from Treasury a day before the May 21 elections.