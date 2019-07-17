HRDC told to cancel Friday demos

The Mzuzu City Council has told the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to cancel demonstrations scheduled for Friday.

The council says the demonstrations will clash with the Mzuzu University graduation also taking place on Friday.

HRDC wants to hold nationwide demonstrations in the country on Friday to protest against the outcome of the May 21 elections and demand the resignation of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah.

The organisation on Monday notified the council of its intention to conduct demonstrations in the city on 19th, 23rd, 26th and 30th July.

In response, the council told HRDC to cancel the 19th July demonstrations to another date.

“We wish to advise you that you consider not having the demonstrations on 19th July , 2019 because the date was already booked by Mzuzu University for graduation ceremony for their students.

“It is in the view of the above reason that we expect HRDC not to have the demonstration on 19 July, 2019,” says a letter from Mzuzu City Council Chief Executive Officer Macloud Kadam’manja addressed to Happy Mhango of the HRDC.

HRDC also organised protests in the country earlier this month but the demonstrations turned ugly. In Mzuzu protesters blocked roads, set government building on fire and looted offices.