Mutharika to skip Mzuni graduation

President Peter Mutharika will not attend the Mzuzu University (Mzuni) graduation ceremony on Friday.

According to a memo from Mzuni acting registrar James Kwilimbe to university staff and students, Mutharika has told Vice Chancellor John Saka to preside over the ceremony.

“I am pleased to inform that the 20th graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, 19th July 2019 and that it has pleased his excellency the state president of the Republic of Malawi Professor Peter Mutharika and Chancellor of Mzuzu University to delegate the Vice Chancellor Professor John Kalenga Saka to preside over the ceremony,” the statement reads.

Mutharika was re-elected president in the disputed May 21 elections but since the polls he has not attended any event in Mzuzu.

Malawians across the country have been holding demonstrations to protest against the outcome of the elections. On some days, the protests turned violent with people looting shops and setting buildings on fire.