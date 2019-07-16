Chimulirenji tells ministers to lead fight against corruption

Malawi’s Vice President Everton Chimulirenji on Monday told cabinet ministers to lead the fight against corruption.

The vice president was speaking in Mangochi where he opened an orientation workshop for ministers and deputy ministers.

Chimulirenji warned that the Peter Mutharika administration will take action against any minister found to be involved in corruption.

“Government’s stance against corruption remains zero tolerance. We shall fight corruption, fraud, theft and other economic crimes as evils that derail our efforts in the fight against poverty and underdevelopment.”

“As Ministers and Deputy Ministers, you are required to lead this fight. I urge you all to desist from engaging in corrupt practices. As His Excellency the President has said in the past, the law will take its course on any Minister, Deputy Minister or any public officer who will be proven to be involved in corrupt practices. I am happy that you will have a presentation on this subject, which will among other things highlight the penalties that the law prescribes for those proven to be engaged in corrupt practices,” Chimulirenji said.

The vice president then thanked Mutharika for the responsibilities the ministers have been given in his government saying the roles are a great honour and a privilege.

He said: “They are lifetime achievements that we will live to remember and cherish for the rest of our lives.”

Mutharika appointed the ministers and deputy ministers on June 19 following his re-election as president of Malawi in the disputed May 21 elections.