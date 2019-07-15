Bushiri’s Major Weather: Papa ‘commands’ whirlwind [Video]

This clip showing Prophet Shepherd Bushiri ‘commanding’ a whirlwind has taken social media by a storm.

The ‘extraordinary miracle’ happened at Bushiri’s Enlighten Christian Gathering (ECG).

In the clip, Major One as Bushiri is fondly called by his followers is heard proclaiming the whirlwind as “The Shekinah Glory”.

Shekinah is a word coined by Jewish rabbis meaning “he caused to dwell,” signifying a divine visitation or the dwelling of God on a particular site.

Meanwhile, Bushiri’s fanatics on social media have dubbed the whirlwind as Cyclone Kenneth.

Watch the clip here:



What say you?