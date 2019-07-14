UTM vehicle petrol-bombed in Mangohi

Thugs on Saturday night petrol-bombed a vehicle belonging to UTM governor for the Eastern Region.

The incident happened while the car was parked at Budget Lodge in the district.

UTM director of publicity Joseph Chidanti Malunga said the party has already reported the matter to police.

UTM president Saulos Chilima will hold a rally in Mangochi today to thank people in the Eastern Region for the votes he received during the May 21 elections.

Chilima came third in the presidential polls after amassing one million of the 5.1 million votes cast.

Last year, two UTM vehicles were also set on fire in Mangochi when Chilima went to the district to launch the party.