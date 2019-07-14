Seven die in Dowa road accident

Seven people died on Saturday while several others were seriously injured when a lorry they were travelling in plunged into Mkalaro River at Bowe in Dowa district.

According to Mponela police station Publicist, Kondwani Kandiado, the three – tonner lorry registration number DZ 2576 had 45 passengers on board going to attend a funeral ceremony in Ntchisi district.

Kandiado said upon arrival at Mkalalo Bridge, the driver of the vehicle failed to control it and later plunged into the river.

Five people died on the spot while two others were pronounced dead upon arrival at Ntchisi district hospital.

Three other passengers sustained serious head injuries and were rushed to Ntchisi district hospital where they are receiving treatment while other passengers escaped with minor injuries and were treated as out- patients at the same Ntchisi District Hospital.

By Vincent Gunde