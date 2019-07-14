MEC scalds Chakwera with hot water

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) led by Lazarus Chakwera who is contesting results of the Presidential poll is inciting hatred towards MEC lawyers and staff that have been going to various districts to collect information for filing in defence of its action in the on-going presidential election court case.

Chakwera has been slamming the electoral body for administering what he terms as a fraudulent polls that placed him with just 200 thousand votes shy of eventual winner Peter Mutharika.

In its statement released on July 13, 2019, the MCP had called on Malawians to be vigilant towards and apprehend MEC lawyers and staff that have been going around collecting relevant information for the court case.

The MCP statement has also alleged that MEC staff are collecting signatures for “clandestine result sheets in exchange for money”.

The Commission has described the statement as malicious, misleading and aimed at jeopardizing the preparations by MEC in respect to the case in court.

“The public should know that MEC lawyers and staff are meeting presiding officers to prepare for affidavits for the on-going court case. No presiding officer has been requested, forced or induced with money to sign for a new election results sheet or form as alleged in the statement issued by the MCP.

“The truth of the matter is that MEC lawyers and staff are in the process of preparing documents demanded by courts in defence of the action taken by the Commission in the declaration of the presidential results of the 2019 TPE currently under dispute,” says MEC in its statement signed by Sam Alfandika, Chief Elections Officer.

“The Commission would therefore like to express its disappointment with this careless statement as it has created animosity and endangered the lives and property of MEC staff. There are now threats issued to MEC staff from several quarters following this very careless and irresponsible statement,” further reads the statement.

The Commission has calling upon the MCP to withdraw its statement unconditionally or else MEC will make necessary applications in court for redress.

The Commission has also stated that the MCP shall be held accountable for any loss of life of MEC staff or lawyers or loss or damage to property in the course of this exercise.