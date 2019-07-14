Moyale, Civil share spoils

Civil Sporting Club and Moyale Barracks shared the spoils in a Super League match played at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday.

The 0-0 draw means Civil are returning to the Central Region with four points following their win over Mzuni on Sunday.

The Lilongwe based side are on position seven from 11 games with 16 points while Moyale are on position 10 with 11 points from 10 games.

Speaking after the match, Civil coach Franco Ndawa said they it was a difficult match against a Moyale side that wanted to bounce back from two defeats.

“Our plan was to get six points and we knew Moyale will come flat out as they lost two games last weekend so they wanted to win this game but all in all collecting four points is far much better to us,” said Ndawa.

While Moyale Barracks team manager Victor Phiri was disappointed his side failed to win.

“We are working hard but we are failing to win games but we will fight to the end since we still have more games ahead of us,” Phiri said.