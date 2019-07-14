Bullets drop vital points in title race, Silver stumble

If this was in 2018, defending TNM Super League champions Nyasa Big Bullets would have been on second position with 22 points from ten games but that’s not the case in the 2019 season as the Blantyre giants have now dropped into fifth position with 19 points from eleven games.

The People’s Teams have lost further ground in the title race after dropping five points out of the possible six in their two away games against Kamuzu Barracks and Masters Security respectively.

Just 24-hours after losing 1-0 to the 2016 league winners, Bullets dropped two vital points against Masters Security in a thrilling tie at Dedza Stadium.

The hosts came to the game looking to bounce back from their disappointing 6-1 defeat to Be Forward Wanderers last week while Bullets were aiming to reduce the deficit of eight points behind log leaders.

Head coach Calista Pasuwa made some changes to the side that lost on Saturday, with Bright Munthali and Luke Chima all given starts in his starting eleven.

The Blantyre giants started brightly, pressing the hosts high up the pitch but after 15 minutes, there were no clear chances.

Chima had a chance to open the scoring for Pasuwa’s charges in the 23rd minute after getting on the end of a cross at the far side of the box, but his close range half-shot was blocked by Eric Astigah in defense for the rookies.

At the other end, Amadu Makawa released Allio n Tchefu who wasted no time by delivering a million dollar cross into the box only for Zeliat Nkhoma to slip on his own, allowing Rabson Chiyenda to collect the ball with no difficulties.

Bullets recovered after weathering the storm and were threatening to go ahead in the last five minutes of the half but the hosts’ defence was solid and the sides went to the break goalless.

Henry Kabichi, who came in as a substitute in the second half almost broke the deadlock with an improvised shot from the outside of his right boot but his effort was well saved by Chimwemwe Kumkwawa.

Bullets tried to push through Masters’ defence in search for a goal but the rookies were too stubborn at the back as they made some clinical clearances to frustrate the defending champions.

The rookies showed signs of tiredness towards the end, but they managed to hold on and earn a share of the spoils against the giants.

The result sees Bullets dropping into fifth position with 19 points from eleven games while

Masters Security have dropped into eleventh position with eleven points from ten games.

In another match, Silver Strikers’ title hopes suffered a massive blow when they lost 2-1 to Blue Eagles at Nankhaka Stadium.

Foster Bitoni had given the Area 30 based side an early lead but Khuda Muyaba cancelled out with a fantastic strike.

However, Bitoni was at it again when he completed his brace to take his side into fourth position with twenty points from eleven games.

As for the Bankers, the defeat leaves them in sixth with eighteen points from ten games.

Kamuzu Barracks lead the standings with 26 points from eleven games, seconded by Wanderers who have 25 points from ten games.

Mlatho Mponela, Dwangwa United and Mzuni FC are in the bottom three.