JB urges support for Speaker

Former Malawi President Dr Joyce Banda has asked Malawians to support the first Female Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara and celebrate her achievements.

Banda who is Malawi’s first female president made the sentiments after hosting Hara on Friday.

Other women at the meeting were the first female Mayor of Lilongwe city Juliana Kaduya, Mrs Mala Kumbweza Banda, former Chair of the National Aids Commission (NAC) who is the first female to chair the board and Beatrice Mwale, who is the first woman to serve as Vice President of a political party.

“I have been a lot of firsts in my life and I know the benefits and challenges of being a first. It is my sincere hope that Malawian women will allow these stars to shine by giving them full support.

“We should all be proud of their achievements. I want to thank all the gentlemen who worked very hard to help us campaign for these ladies to win. May God bless you always,” she said.

Banda pledged to support the women in their respective positions.

“You can count on my full support. May you move into the future with God’s favour and blessings.” She said.