TN Stars next side in sights of goal-hungry Wanderers

…Bullets in Soldiers’ territory…

After thrashing Masters Security FC 6-1 last week, second placed Be Forward Wanderers have set their eyes on collecting maximum points over unpredictable TN Stars when the two teams face each other at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Nomads are defending an unbeaten record against TN Stars with one win and a draw in their previous two meetings, the last of which was a 1-all draw at Kasungu Stadium.

The hosts extended their winning streak to five games last week and they are likely go flat out against the rookies through their lethal strikers in Babatunde Adepoju and Vincent Nyangulu.

However, Wanderers are facing a very improved side as compared to how they fared last season.

The Kasungu based side were able to record victories at home but found it very tough to collect points when playing away from home.

But that record seems to be fading away as the third placed side are coming from back to back victories away from home over Civil Sporting Club and Masters Security respectively.

China Chirwa, Stain Dave and Dave Mthini will be the players to watch and despite being the favorites to win the tie, Wanderers will have to sweat for it.

At Civo Stadium, it will be hard to know whether a tough TNM Super League clash against title contenders Kamuzu Barracks is just the thing that ailing Nyasa Big Bullets need right now or whether the potential for another disappointing result away from home looms large.

Certainly KB have the firepower in Marshal Maluwa and Manase Chiyesa to give the Bullets backline torrid afternoon, but it is also the kind of fixture that could galvanise the defending champions’ season in the title race.

Bullets won all the two matches last season, beating the Soldiers 1-0 at Civo Stadium before thrashing them 6-0 in the reverse fixture at Kamuzu Barracks.

However, the people’s team have been hit with massive injuries to some of their key players, notably captain John Lanjesi, Miracle Gabeya and Righteous Banda.

Facing a team on top of the standings will not be easy for the Blantyre giants but if they can replicate last week’s performance, then they can grab maximum points before traveling to Dedza Stadium 24 hours later for another epic encounter against Masters Security.

At Mzuzu Stadium, Mzuni FC may be pretty dismal away from home having conceded more than eight goals in their away games but at their base, they are a different proposition altogether.

They held their nerves high when they forced a 1-all draw against Bullets a fortnight ago and a clash against Civil Sporting Club may rejuvenate their survival hopes.

The Mzuzu based side are bottom of the standings with six points from seven games and a win over the civil servants will see them climbing out of the drop zone at the expense of Dwangwa United, Karonga United and Chitipa United.

However, it will not be easy to collect points over the visitors who dismantled a resolute Ntopwa Fc 3-0 at their backyard last week.

The Lilongwe based side will be aiming to move into the top six of the league and possibly keep their top four hopes alive and this will ignite fire against the struggling side.

The final match of the day will see Silver Strikers playing host to another struggling side, Dwangwa United.

The Bankers last won the championship in 2014 and they are hoping to reclaim their glory with a win over the rookies but that will not come easily as the visitors have promised to upset the tables as the battle of survival continues.

On Sunday, Bullets will travel to Dedza Stadium to play Masters Security in another interesting showdown.

Last season, Bullets’ 24 match unbeaten run was halted by the rookies who won 1-0 but they are facing the defending champions at a time when things are not rosy.

The Lilongwe side, who finished in the top four last season, are coming from a 6-1 defeat to Wanderers and with financial squabbles rocking their house, Bullets might register their first victory at Dedza Stadium for the first time in years.

At Nankhaka, Blue Eagles will be hoping to bounce back from their disappointing 1-0 defeat to TN Stars last week when they host Silver Strikers.

Eagles’ main concern is inconsistency but Nankhaka is always a nightmare for any visiting side and the Central Bankers have to be on their level best if they are to come out unscratched.

In other matches, Ntopwa FC will welcome TN Stars at Kamuzu Stadium while Moyale Barracks will lock horns with Civil Sporting Club at Mzuzu Stadium.