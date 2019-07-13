Bottom-placed Mzuni face Civil

After resting last week, bottom-placed Mzuni FC are back in action this afternoon when they host Lilongwe based Civil Sporting Club.

Mzuni assistant coach Etson Kadenge Mwafulirwa said they are ready to beat Civil Sporting.

“We are much ready and this time with the coming of sponsorship every player is geared to play. We hope to do better this time because we are in relegation zone where we are not comfortable with where we are and it’s time to push up to a better position,” said Mwafulirwa.

Mzuni are on position 16 with 6 points from 7 games, while Civil have 12 points from 9 games and on position 8.

On Sunday, Civil will play Moyale Barracks at the same Mzuzu Stadium.