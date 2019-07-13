Power outage hits Malawi

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM) says customers across the country will experience power outages from today up to Monday.

In a statement on Friday, the power supplier said every part of Malawi will experience six hours of power cuts each day during the rotational load shedding period.

According to ESCOM, the power cuts have been caused by maintenance works which power producer EGENCO is carrying out at its main power station – Tedzani III Power Station. .

“ESCOM is unable to meet demand to satisfy all its valued customers. In this regard, a 3-day load shedding will be effected from, Saturday 13th July to Monday 15th July, 2019,” the electricity supplier said in its statement.

For the load shedding programme, ESCOM has divided customers into six groups to ensure equitable distribution of the available power. Each group will experience blackout for six hours per day.

Over the last four years, there have been massive power cuts in Malawi which at certain periods lasted over 24 hours. However, power outages affecting the whole country for a number of days have not been experienced since December last year.