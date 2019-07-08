We will not give up – HRDC

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says it will not give up until Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Dr. Jane Ansah steps down.

This has been stated in a press statement today signed by HRDC National Chairperson Timothy Mtambo, Vice Chairperson Gift Trapence and other representatives of the organisation.

In the statement, the group said the demonstrations will continue regarding the fact that Ansah has not resigned.

The coalition also encouraged Malawians to continue protesting saying it is their right to demonstrate as long as they are doing it within the law.

“As a coalition, we would like to inform the general public that we will never give up until we reclaim our destiny. Ansah and MEC commissioners must fall,” the coalition explained.

The group made it clear that no amount of propaganda, executive arrogance and intimidation will prevent it from fighting on.

The HRDC wants Ansah to resign accusing her of mismanaging the May 21 elections in which President Peter Mutharika was declared winner.

On Thursday and Friday, HRDC held demonstrations across the country but in many areas there were incidences of violence and looting.