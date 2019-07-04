Chilima says Mutharika should condemn demo violence | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

UTM Leader Saulos Chilima says President Peter Mutharika should condemn suspected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who damaged property and attacked protesters in Blantyre.

The former Vice President made the remarks in Lilongwe where he joined demonstrators who are demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah.

In Blantyre, suspected cadets attacked protesters and stormed Malawi Congress Party (MCP) offices.

In his reaction on the issue, Chilima said that it is unfortunate that the ruling party is found of harassing people.

He also noted that Blantyre City Assembly rejected the Human Rights Defender Coalition’s (HRDC) request to hold demonstrations in the city and allowed the DPP to carry out their activities as if Blantyre belongs to the party not Malawians.

“My message to Professor Peter Mutharika is that he should tell his people to stop because that’s what leadership is, people are becoming violent and damaging other people’s property,” Chilima explained.

The UTM leader then stated that the protesters are not afraid of anyone and they will continue with the vigils until MEC’s chairperson Jane Ansah resign.

In his remarks, Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Lazarus Chakwera encouraged the protesters saying their efforts will not go in vain as joy will come in the morning.

Chakwera added that the protesters are the masterminders who can bring change to this country and end corruption, nepotism and tribalism.

Meanwhile, protesters in Lilongwe have gathered outside Parliament Building where they will be conducting their vigils up to tomorrow.

Musicians such as Lucius Banda have been booked to entertain the demonstrators tonight.