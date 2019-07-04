MDF soldiers drive away DPP cadets | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers used force to drive away Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets who were harassing protesters in Blantyre.

In the morning, people wearing DPP shirts were positioned around Chichiri Shopping Mall in Blantyre where they were assaulting anyone wearing red in an attempt to stop them from joining the protesters.

The cadets argued that the Blantyre City Council had rejected the Human Rights Defenders Coalition’s request to hold demonstrations in the city.

MDF soldiers intervened by beating up the cadets and one of the captured cadets was seen carrying a knife. After the soldiers’ intervention, demonstrations in Blantyre continued.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah over the commission’s handling of the May 21 presidential elections.

In Lilongwe, protesters will spend the night at Parliament Building and continue with the protests on Friday.