Mtambo tells protesters to refrain from violence | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairperson Timothy Mtambo addressed protesters this morning telling them not to damage property.

The demonstrators are protesting against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah over her commission’s handling of the May 21 presidential elections.

Protests are taking place in Lilongwe, Mzuzu, Blantyre and Zomba.

In his speech in Lilongwe, Mtambo asked the protesters to demonstrate peacefully without damaging people’s buildings or stealing property.

“We will be with Malawi Police Service, they will be with us not as enemies or cadets but to make sure that there is tight security. Behave my fellow Malawians, do not cause any scene because any person who will misbehave will land in hands of the police,” he explained.

He said that Ansah should know that Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) work for Malawians and not her house where she can do whatever she likes and get away with it.

On his part, UTM president Saulos Chilima asked the protesters to be courageous and remain fearless in everything.

Chilima added that today’s protest is the second phase after the recent demonstrations and that the protesters are going to hold a third phase of protests if Ansah refuses to resign.

In Lilongwe the demonstrations commenced at Winners Chapel via Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCN) via Parliament roundabout and will end at Capital hill where protesters will conduct vigils until tomorrow.

Many people have joined the protests with some demonstrators carrying placards with messages such as Apumbwa Achoke, Jane Ansah must fall and Osaopa.