We have election winners, let’s move forward – Bishop Malasa

Bishop Brighton Vita Malasa of the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire says Malawi should move forward since the elections are over and the winners were declared.

Malasa made the remarks in Mangochi during the ordination of three deacons and seven priests at St. Thomas Complex of the Anglican Diocese of Upper Shire.

Vice President Everton Chimulirenji attended the function.

In his speech, Malasa condemned post-election violence saying it is derailing development in the country.

“Elections are over and we’ve had our winners; what remains is for us to work together as Malawians and move forward,” said Malasa, adding: “Let’s safeguard our peace because this is the only Malawi that we all have.”

Malasa also condemned the emerging tendency of labelling each other basing on region or district of origin saying “it does not reflect the Malawian-ness in us”.

The three deacons Bishop Malasa ordained are Austin Luanda, Charles Lezile, and Peter Kumwima. Seven priests were also ordained: David Chilowoza, Tendai Mdutu, Edngton Matendeu, Frank Andrea Saulo, Isaac Phiri, Kenneth Wisiki and Shame Banda.

Speaking at the function, Chimulirenji called upon the clergy to pray for peace in the country saying it is only when peace is maintained that Malawi and her citizenry can move forward.

The Veep extended best regards and wishes to the newly ordained deacons and priests from Mutharika and he further advised the ordained to ensure that they preach peace and love and not hatred and division.

“As government, our appeal to you and all the clergy across the country is that we should all pray for peace to continue prevailing in our country because if we don’t have peace in our midst then we cannot move forward,” said Chimulirenji.

The Veep also appealed to all Malawians across the country to live in harmony regardless of cultural, political and religious differences adding that Malawians are always dubbed peaceful people and that it is a reputation everyone has to strive to safeguard.

He added that government always appreciates the partnership between the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire and the support that the Church, under Rt. Rev. Bishop Brighton Vita Malasa renders to government through provision of social services.

“The President recalls that the Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire has been a very close partner in thick and thin for quite a long time and the President believes that this partnership will continue,” said the Veep.

Source: Mana