MBTS collected half of required blood units in 2018 | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

Malawi Blood Transfusion Service (MBTS) says last year it collected half of the required amount of blood units.

Malawi Blood Transfusion Service Head of Centre James Paramandu made the remarks on Wednesday when Airtel Malawi mobilised its staff to donate blood.

Paramandu said the national requirement for blood donation is 120,000 units but the organization managed to collect half of the amount which is 60,000 units.

He said due to the low collection MBTS is falling to reach out to every Malawian who needs blood during critical conditions.

He therefore thanked Airtel Malawi for engaging its staff members to donate blood and asked other companies to follow what the mobile service provider did.

Speaking with the media, Airtel’s Head of broadband Misheck Kaputa said that Airtel Malawi as a caring company takes at heart the act of donating blood as a way to save lives.