Karonga elects female council chairperson

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Nyungwe Ward Councillor Ethel Mwanza, the only female Councillor in Karonga, on Saturday became the district’s first female council chairperson.

Mwanza was elected chairperson at a full council elective meeting for the newly elected Ward Councillors and Members of Parliament (MPs) for the district.

Councillor Mwanza emerged winner after beating Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Ward Councillor for Mlare Ward Belliam Msukwa by 10 votes to five.

Kaporo Ward UTM Party Councillor Ngasalayumo Mwangonde went unopposed on the post of vice chairperson for the Council.

In her acceptance speech, Councillor Mwanza promised to work diligently and tirelessly with all stakeholders to take Karonga district to highest levels in terms of development.

“I am glad I have been elected to chair the district. Let us work as a team to uplift the face of Karonga. Political party colours should not divide our development agenda because at the end of the day we are all Malawians,” Mwanza said.

The meeting was patronized by traditional leaders and the five Members of Parliament for the lakeshore district of Karonga.

Karonga District Council Commissioner Emmanuel Bulukutu in his speech advised the 10 Ward Councillors who took oath of office and secrecy on Saturday at the Council’s Chamber to be “overseers and not doers” of project implementation if the district is to register meaningful development.

He said Ward Councillors should not cross lines to assume some people’s roles and responsibilities.

“If we are to develop then we have to join hands regardless of our party colours. Today, it means that the Council is now complete. Let us start work immediately to develop and change Karonga by being accountable and transparent to the owners of development.

“And again, we have to know boundaries of our job description if we are to serve the community better,” Bulukutu said.