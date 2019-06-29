No Major threat: Botswana says Bushiri allegations are baseless | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri can now afford a smile.

Botswana government says allegations that Prophet Bushiri is a security threat to the country are “baseless” and that his travelling restrictions will be lifted.

Bushiri was banned from travelling to Botswana without seeking prior authorisation, saying the Prophet was a threat to the country.

Botswana’s the then president Ian Khama showed Prophet Bushiri, fondly called Major One, a red card over “security concerns”.

But Botswana’s Directorate of Intelligence and Security Services (DIS) director-general Peter Matold said allegations against the founder of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church “were baseless”.

The chief spy said there was no evidence that Prophet Bushiri was a security threat to the country.

“We felt some of the allegations were baseless and we want to ensure government is not condemned internationally for being antagonistic. We believe this was wrong and needs to be corrected and that will be reflected in our quarterly report that will be presented to the president,” said the spy master.

The 36-year-old controversial pastor who faces alleged money laundering and fraud charges in South Africa has been unable to visit his ECG branches in Botswana since 2017 after Khama’s government marked him “persona non grata”.

It is estimated that Bushiri has thousands of members and followers in Botswana resulting in millions of church offerings and donations for the prophet.

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) legislator Sadique Kebonang who has all along been defending Bushiri said that government’s decision to place travelling restriction on the pastor was “based on poor intelligence”.