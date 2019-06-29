Airtel Top 8 final: Who will make the final call? | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

It has been dubbed a David v Goliath affair and those who follow the Biblical story will remember that David wasn’t given a chance, but the young man pulled off a massive surprise against all odds.

Redemption will be in the air as Silver Strikers will look to make up for last season’s trophy-less campaign by winning the Airtel Top 8 Cup for the second time in three years.

The Central Bankers, who are the favorites to become the most successful side in the history of the competition, will hope to win the first piece of silverware and give their fans something to cheer about against rookies Karonga United at the magnificent Bingu National Stadium this afternoon.

Karonga though, have pushed well above their weight, beating debutants TN Stars and Mzuni FC respectively to reach their first cup final in history of the club.

It will be a David and Goliath affair, but Silver Strikers, who finished last season empty handed look likely to win the cup in its final edition.

In their previous seven meetings, the Area 47 giants have won all games, scoring 25 goals against Karonga’s 4 goals.

All eyes will likely be on Michael Tete, who is currently the club’s dangerous striker and coach Lovemore Fazili will hope that he along with Khuda Muyaba might have what it takes to overcome a plucky Karonga United defense who have only conceded once in the tournament.

On the other hand, beating the 2017 winners might seem like a monumental hurdle for the rookies to overcome, but coach Dan Dzinkambani will be determined to upset applecart.

Two players who could be useful are Aziz Mwakufuna and Gule Mwaluswa and the duo will love to hurt the Bankers following Fazili’s sentiments that his side will just walk past them as he believes that their game against Masters Security in the semifinals was a cup final.

The duo have netted two goals each so far in the league and they have got what it takes to cause havoc on the Central Banker’s defense.

However, the Lilongwe giants undoubtedly have the leanest defense of the two sides having conceded no goals, which does throw a spanner in the works for the rookies.

This will be just first-ever meeting between the two sides in a cup final.

The two sides have had different paths to the final, with Silver Strikers taking on the 2017 runners-up Be Forward Wanderers and Masters Security while Karonga United had TN Stars and Mzuni FC on their route to the showpiece event.

The winner will walk away with a trophy and a K15 million prize money.