Prince Harry and Meghan coming to Malawi | Malawi 24 - Malawi news

British royals, Prince Harry and Meghan, will visit Malawi later this year.

The visit will be part of a Southern African tour the two will undertake. Actual dates for the tour are yet to be confirmed but details that have been released show that it will be between September and December this year.

The two who are Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote on Instagram that this would be their “first official tour as a family”.

Harry and Meghan got married last year and they have a son Archie, who was born in May.

Apart from Malawi, the couple will also visit South Africa, Botswana and Angola.

In Botswana, Harry supports a charity that assists children and young people affected by HIV while in Angola he backs an initiative aimed at clearing 153 minefields.

The couple wrote in their Instagram post that they were looking forward to raising awareness of the work local communities are doing “across the Commonwealth and beyond”.

