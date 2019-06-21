Opposition leaders recruited Al-Shabaab to create anarchy in Malawi – Mutharika

… says they planned to blow up Kamuzu Stadium

President Peter Mutharika has accused opposition political leaders of attempting to use mercenary militias from Al-Shabaab and the Congo war zone to create anarchy in Malawi.

Mutharika has also claimed that some opposition leaders wanted to blow up the Kamuzu Stadium on the day he was sworn-in last month.

The Malawi president was speaking in Parliament when he delivered the State of the Nation address.

“I know two political leaders who discussed the possibility of exploding Kamuzu Stadium on the day of my swearing in. They must know that I know. These two political leaders have tried to recruit mercenary militias from Al-Shabaab and the Congo war zone to come and create anarchy in this country. Is this the leadership we want?” he said.

He then warned that Malawians will jealously defend their peace if endangered. He said Malawi has always have always defended peace with peace but that cannot be taken for granted either.

“I have warned this nation before. That if we sit back in silence and watch this spirit growing, one day evil will rule this nation and take us ransom. It only takes silence of the good people for evil to triumph.”

“One thing I know. We are peace lovers. But Malawians cannot be taken for granted. I repeat, we cannot take Malawians for granted.”

Mutharika was reelected last month but Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are challenging results of the polls in court.

Opposition supporters have been protesting the results of the elections with violence incidents being recorded during the protests.

Mutharika in his speech today said the violence is being perpetrated by opposition political leaders

“Since we voted on 21 May, I have heard political leaders calling for bloodshed. We have seen two innocent children killed. We have seen innocent women stripped naked and beaten in public. We have seen our judges intimidated and justice threatened.

“Let me warn those inciting violence. Those who attack peace should know that we shall pay any price, confront any danger, conquer any challenge to defend our precious peace. We shall defend every Malawian, protect every school child, save every life to defend this country,” Mutharika said.