MCP MPs walk out on Mutharika

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Members of Parliament on Friday walked out of the House as President Peter Mutharika was about to present the State of the Nation Address.

This comes on the background of the 2019 presidential elections which the opposition party says were rigged.

When the president arrived in Parliament, the MCP legislators started chanting against Mutharika with some calling him “wakuba”.

Attempts by Mutharika to begin his speech were thwarted by more chants from the opposition MPs

Speaker of the House Catherine Gotani Hara asked security officers to kick out the MPs, singling out MP for Dedza South Ishmael Onani.

However, other MCP legislators followed Onani out of the Chamber.

MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka who is also MP for Lilongwe Mpenu said they walked out to show their anger over the outcome of the elections in which Mutharika was declared winner.

“We are here to pass the provisional budget and not to listen to Mutharika. We do not recognize him,” he told the local media.