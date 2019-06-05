Kakhobwe apologizes to Flames fans after Cosafa Castle Cup blunder

…says the pitch was bumpy…

Flames and Nyasa Big Bullets goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe has issued an apology to his teammates and fans after making a costly error in Sunday’s quarterfinal defeat to Zambia in the Cosafa Castle Cup in South Africa.

With the game at 2-1 in favor of Malawi, the former Mighty Tigers and Bvumbwe Research goalkeeper inexplicably failed to clear away the ball from Precious Sambani’s back pass, allowing the Zambians to score with a minute to go on the clock.

Zambia went on to win 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to break the hearts of thousands of Flames supporters who were very supportive throughout the match.

And now Kakhobwe has admitted to have endured a sleepless night after the error and has apologized to the Malawians for the painful night.

The shot-stopper was visibly distraught after the defeat and he admitted that the blunder had played on his mind as begged for forgiveness.

“I am equally at pains following the incident. It wasn’t my intention to miss the ball. If you look closely, it hit a bump and changed direction as I was about to kick it and as such, I missed it as I was also in motion,” he was quoted.

The Flames were in a cruising mood before the blunder which denied them an opportunity to at least reach the semifinals of the competition for the first time in almost a decade.

However, Malawians will find solace if the team beats South Africa in the Cosafa Castle Plate final on Friday.