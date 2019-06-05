Nomads appoint Joseph Kamwendo as Technical Assistant

… Names replacement for Steve Madeira

Be Forward Wanderers executive committee has named Joseph Kamwendo as the team’s technical assistant.

According to reports in various local media outlets on Wednesday, the veteran midfielder has been rewarded for his royalty to the club.

Wanderers Chairman Gift Mkandawire confirmed the upshoot in one of Malawi’s radio station, adding that despite the position, Kamwendo will also be registered as a player.

“Kamwendo is a Wanderers long serving member so we thought it wise to give him this role in the administration to be in charge of reserve side and the youths within the club,” he was quoted.

“However, despite this position, we will still register him as a player and his availability on the pitch will depend on the technical panel’s decision but he won’t be 100% available on the pitch,” he added.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder terminated his one year deal with South Africa’s National First Division side Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila over payment issues and made a strong statement soon after returning back into the country by saying he was the ‘Messiah’ that the Nomads were looking for.

Meanwhile, the Nomads have also appointed Victor Maunde as acting Team Manager to replace Steve Madeira who resigned from his position following pressure from some members of supporters executive committee.

According to Mkandawire, the executive committee tried its level best to retain the services of Madeira but he turned them down saying it was for the best interest of both the club and himself to part ways.

“Victor Maunde will finish the season as the caretaker team manager but we must emphasize that we did our level best to convince Steve Madeira to rescind his decision but he turned us down so we decided to fill his gap,” he concluded.