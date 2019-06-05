Muslims urged to continue being submissive to God

Muslim Sheikh (Cleric) has urged Muslims in the country to continue being submissive to God even after the end of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Sheikh Daudi Mselemu made the call during Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers today at Mbalame village in Nkhotakota district.

In his remarks, Sheikh Mselemu said the month of Ramadan has gone but Allah (God) ordered human beings and Jinns (Spirits) to be worshiping Him unconditionally.

The sheikh quoted a chapter from the holy Quran encouraging Muslims to continue being submissive and worshiping God

The chapter reads: “I created human beings and spirits specifically to be worshiping me.”

He said it is bad to be good Muslims only in the blessed month of Ramadan.

“Indeed, it is good to be totally submissive to God during the month of Ramadan but God didn’t asked people to be worshiping Him in this month only. You need to take this Ramadan as your turning point to God and never slide back to your evil deeds,” he said.

Muslims from four mosques namely; Mbalame, Nkhandwe, Thandaza and Chiziri gathered at Lovazi Football Club ground to perform Eid-Ul-Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Over 400 Muslims from the mentioned mosques patronised the prayers.

The Muslims joined thousand Muslims in the country and across the world in observing the Eid-Ul-Fitr marking the end of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan.