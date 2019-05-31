Malawi concede late equaliser against Mambas

Malawi conceded in injury time as they drew 1-1 with Mozambique at the 2019 Cosafa Cup tournament in South Africa on Thursday.

Despite losing points for the first time at the tournament, the Flames have finished top of Group B with seven points.

Meke Mwase’s side will face neighbours Zambia in the quarterfinals of the cup on Sunday.

With qualification to the quarterfinals secured after game two, Mwase rested nine players.

Hassan Kajoke, one the players getting their first game at the tournament, gave the Flames the lead after 32 minutes.

Mozambique goalkeeper Victor dropped the ball after a catch and Kajoke reacted quickest to the loose ball to score the sixth goal of the competition for the Flames.

In the second half, The Mambas constantly asked questions of the Flames.

They got a chance to equalise when Witi delivered a perfect cross into the box but Nilton failed to direct the ball into the net with his header after choosing power over precision.

Mozambique managed to equalise in injury time, however, when defender Jeitoso headed home from a corner kick.

Flames Mwase said he was impressed with the performance of his players.

“Mozambique attacked us a lot towards the end of the match and we failed to contain the pressure.

“Nonetheless the boys did well and I am happy that I have seen everyone play and we look good to face Zambia on Sunday,” he said.

In another Group B encounter, Namibia beat Sychellles 3-0 to finish second in the group.