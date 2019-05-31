Mutharika to deliver second inaugural speech

President Peter Mutharika is today expected to deliver his second term inaugural address following his re-election as Malawi leader.

The inauguration ceremony will take place at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre starting from 10am.

Mutharika’s inauguration speech could provide hints on his agenda for the second term in which the president is expected to tackle challenges rocking the country including high unemployment especially among the youth, corruption and poor public service delivery.

During campaign, Mutharika promised to develop Malawi, one of the world’s least developed countries, to the level of Singapore after five years.

The Democratic Progressive Party leader was declared winner of the May 21 presidential elections on Monday and was sworn-in together with Vice President Everton Chimulirenji on Tuesday.

Mutharika won the disputed presidential election with 1, 940, 709 of the 5.1 million votes cast with opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera getting 35 percent of the votes.

Meanwhile, the government has been accused of lavish spending ahead of the inauguration ceremony with published reports showing that chiefs attending the ceremony have been booked in expensive hotels in the commercial city.