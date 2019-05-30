Super League games postponed

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has suspended all TNM Super League games until further notice.

Sulom had earlier on released somefixtures just a day after Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) announced the Presidential winner in the just ended controversial polls.

However, the body’s President Tiya Somba Banda says games have been postponed due to the fact that security personnel are yet to finalize their logistics as they were deployed to provide security during the elections.

“The election process took longer than expected and the Police are yet to finalize their logistics hence we are not guaranteed adequate numbers to be deployed in the stadia,” he said.

This will be the second week in a row without Super League matches and this development will likely affect the already congested football calendar.

Some of the notable fixtures that have been postponed include the Lilongwe derby involving Silver Strikers and Civil Sporting Club and Be Forward Wanderers vs Dwangwa United.