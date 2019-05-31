Chilima challenges Mutharika win

Former Vice President Saulos Chilima has formally challenged results of the May 21 presidential election.

According UTM Spokesperson Chidanti-Malunga, Chilima has filed a petition with the High Court in Lilongwe.

Mutharika was declared winner of the May 21 elections with 38 percent of the 5.1 million votes cast.

Chilima only managed to secure 20 percent of the total votes and came a distant third, behind Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera who got 35 percent.

Before the Malawi Electoral Commission announced Mutharika as winner, Chilima called on the electoral body to nullify the vote and hold fresh polls.

The UTM leader said the credibility of the elections had been greatly compromised as serious irregularities were not satisfactorily dealt with.

Chilima added that Malawi should regroup and prepare for credible elections to the satisfaction of the people of Malawi.

He said: “We should not allow fraudsters to continue holding this country to ransom.”