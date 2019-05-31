Honeymoon of last five years is over – Mutharika       

President Peter Mutharika has warned civil servants who support opposition political parties against sabotaging government business saying they will be fired since the honeymoon of the last five years is over.

The Malawi leader made the remarks in his second inaugural speech following his election as president in the May 21 polls.

Speaking at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre, Mutharika said he wants to see strong discipline mechanisms and a tough enforcement of public service regulations.

He said every civil servant has a right to belong to political party but he warned that he will fire those found working against the government.

“If you belong to the DPP, you have no right to think that you are above the law or to be defiant to your superiors in the name of the party. We will count it as indiscipline and we will fire you! Let us separate government business from politics,” Mutharika said.

In his speech, the Malawi leader said in order to make Malawi a producing and job creating economy there are five conditions that have to be met.

He mentioned a growing economy with low inflation and low interest rates; a growing private sector in a productive environment; a skilled labour society driven by a value system of discipline; hard work and integrity as well as modern infrastructure that reduces the cost of production with ease of access to markets.

The Malawi leader said in his second term he will begin establishing community colleges at constituency levels and will make sure that there are modern roads, piped water, cities without dust, rural electricity, affordable access to internet and new infrastructure everywhere.