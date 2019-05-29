Malawi presidential bodyguard dubbed world’s scariest

Malawi President Peter Mutharika’s security officers have made international headlines as the world’s scariest bodyguards.

An officer from the Malawi Police special unit, the Police Mobile Force, who was on duty during Mutharika’s swearing in ceremony at Kamuzu Stadium became the focus of international news outlets.

The burly security man had been decked out in some of the most “baffling” body armour that included a spiked helmet and shoulder pads.

The officer, prepared for any eventuality, outdid himself with two pairs of sunglasses and four torches strapped to his spiny headgear.

“Wouldn’t mess World’s scariest bodyguard kitted out with bizarre spiked jacket, gas mask, assault rifle and two pairs of sunglasses at Malawi president’s swearing in ceremony” the UK’s Sun newspaper headlined its story.

The “Bodyguard from Malawi” stood guard on top of Mutharika Toyota SUV truck.

Mutharika was sworn in yesterday after winning the highly contested presidential race.

He defeated Malawi Congress Party’s Lazarus Chakwera and his friend-cum-nemesis, Saulos Chilima of UTM.

For his second term, the ruling DPP torchbearer deputised by Everton Chimulirenji secured 38.6 percent of the 5.1 million cast votes against Chakwera’s 35.4 percent and Chilima’s 20.2 percent.