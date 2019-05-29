MPs to be sworn in in June

Newly elected Members of Parliament will take oaths of office in June which is also when a new Speaker will be elected.

Clerk of Parliament Fiona Kalemba said this in a statement.

According to Kalemba, swearing-in ceremony for all 192 parliamentarians will take place on 18th and 19th June and each member will be told the specific date on which they will be sworn-in.

Before the ceremony, the parliamentarians will be trained during a five day orientation workshop which will begin on 10th May.

“The workshop is aimed at providing the newly elected Members of Parliament with general information on government operations and contemporary issues which are relevant to their parliamentary work,” Kalemba said.

Malawi held parliamentary elections on May 21 in 192 of the country’s 193 constituencies.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) released results for the elections on Saturday.

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has the highest number of Members of Parliament (MP) with 62, seven ahead of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) which has 55.

UTM has four MPs, UDF has 10, PP has 5, Aford has 1, while 55 are independent parliamentarians.