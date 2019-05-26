MEC not aware of plans to swear in Mutharika

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it is not aware that preparations are underway for President Peter Mutharika’s swear-in ceremony.

Reports show that government has already prepared a venue for the inauguration of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Mutharika at Civic offices in Blantyre though the commission is yet to announce official results of the elections.

At a press briefing this afternoon, a journalist asked MEC chairperson Jane Ansah if the commission is aware of plans to inaugurate one presidential candidate following the May 21 polls.

In her response, Ansah said she was not aware.

“We are here all the time tabulating results of the elections,” she said.

On whether the commission is receiving pressure from any political party, Ansah said they are working without obstruction.

“We are not under pressure from any party. The only pressure we have is to release results of the elections within eight days as stated by the law,” Ansah said.

She added that she is satisfied with the process so far and will pat herself on the back after the electoral process saying she has done everything according to the law.

During the briefing, Ansah also urged Malawians to remain peaceful as they await results of the elections.

She said leaders should speak to their subjects on the needs to preserve peace and order.

According to Ansah, the Commission is working tirelessly to give the nation the final outcome of the elections and appreciates the impact the electoral process has had on general social life like slowing down businesses.

“While we continue to manage the process, the Commission would like to appeal to the public to maintain peace, calmness and have patience.

“Elections can make or break a nation; the Commission would not want to be part of breaking this nation. We want to give the nation a credible output,” she said.