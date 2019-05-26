Malawi beat Seychelles in Cosafa Cup

Malawi have beaten Seychelles 3-0 in their first game at the Cosafa Cup in South Africa.

Malawi started well especially in ball possession. Frank Gabadinho Mhango missed an early golden chance after the striker received a ball from the back but failed to put it ball into the net.

In the 9th minutes, Malawi won a free-kick after a Seychelles defender fouled Richard Mbulu on the edge of the box.

Mhango took it, directing the ball into the back of the net to give Malawi a first half lead.

In the second half, Malawi continued piling pressure on Seychelles and three minutes after recess, Richard Mbulu doubled Malawi’s lead.

Flames coach Meke Mwase then introduced Peter Banda, Chawanangwa Kaonga and Gerald Phiri Junior in the middle as Malawi looked to stretch their lead.

One of the substitutes Phiri junior scored Malawi’s third goal in the 86th minute.

South Africa based Gabadinho Mhango was voted man of the Match.

In a post-match interview, coach Mwase congratulated his boys for the win.

On his part, Seychelles coach said Malawi is a good side. He then warned his side to work hard in the next game.

Following the win, The Flames are at the top of their group which has Mozambique, Namibia and Seychelles.

In the other game, Namibia beat Mozambique 2 – 1 to place themselves on second in the group.