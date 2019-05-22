Atupele exits

As Goliaths continue to surprise Malawians for their failure to defend or win parliamentary seats in the ongoing tripartite elections, Atupele Muluzi has joined the chain of casualties.

Muluzi who is United Democratic Front (UDF) torchbearer, has lost his seat in Machinga North East to Alhaji Anjilu Kalitendere. His loss comes after 15 years of service as a legislator for the constituency.

The UDF leader has conceded defeat and congratulated the winner for the victory.

In an interview with Zodiak Radio, Muluzi has said he will consult the party’s national council on the next move.

The son of the former president Bakili Muluzi is also not doing well in the presidential race. He is trailing the trio of Peter Mutharika, Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima by wide margins in most constituencies.

His running mate in the presidential race Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo has also lost to Cornelius Mwalwanda in Karonga Central Constituency. This means, the presidential race is their last hope.

Meanwhile, vote count is in progress in the country’s districts. According to the electoral body chairperson, Justice Jane Ansah, MEC will update the nation regarding the status of the process at 7pm tonight.