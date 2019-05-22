Kunkuyu, Mwenifumbo and Lucius fall

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Campaign Directors Lucius Banda and Moses Kunkuyu respectively as well as United Democratic Front runningmate have conceded defeats in their respective constituencies following Tuesday’s elections.

The three took to Facebook to accept the results of the parliamentary elections.

UDF running mate Mwenifumbo was seeking re-election in Karonga Central constituency on an AFORD ticket but lost to rival Cornelius Mwalwanda.

Mwenifumbo wrote on Facebook: I would like to congratulate Dr Cornelius Mwalwanda for his win, and I wish him well in all his endeavours as he serves us.”

Kunkuyu who was competing in Blantyre City South constituency lost to Democratic Progressive Party aspirant Noel Lipipa.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Kunkuyu congratulated Lipipa and hailed other contestants for the good fight.

“Congratulations are in order to my Brother Noel Lipipa for carrying the day in this highly contested Blantyre City South parliamentary race.

“May the good Lord be with you as you serve the wonderful people of this beautiful constituency. It was a good run and kudos should equally go to Fredokiss Penjani Kaluwa, Jimmy Banda and Mavuto Missi for putting up such a determined fight.

“Comrades Alex Machira, Fisher Kondowe, Licy Kamwendo and Pemphero Mohande your courage was exceptional. God bless you. Above all Lets allow Brotherly love to continue flourishing,” Kunkuyu said.

UTM’s Banda lost in his bid to reclaim Balaka North Constituency.

“Thank you Balaka north it was an honour serving you for the past five years,” he wrote on Facebook.