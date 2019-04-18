No water for BT on Easter weekend

Some parts of the commercial city of Blantyre will have no water supply during the Easter weekend, Malawi24 understands.

This is according to a public notice seen by this publication from the Blantyre Water Board (BWB) management which was issued on April 17.

The management said during day hours of this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the board will be carrying out maintenance works in some parts of the country.

On Friday, South Lunzu, New and old Naperi, Manase, Moneymen, Soche East, Ginnery Corner and some more other areas will have no water from 8 in the morning up to 8pm.

“The Blantyre Water Board would like to inform its valued customers that it will carry out some maintenance works during the Easter holiday,” reads part of the public notice.

On Easter Saturday and Sunday, there will be further maintenance works from 8am to 4pm and this will affect residents along Victoria Avenue.

Meanwhile, BWB has advised people to keep enough water in preparation for water interruptions that will affect their respective areas.

The board further advises its customers to go and pay their bills claiming they will continue disconnecting all accounts with outstanding payments.