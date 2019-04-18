Mwase names final squad for e-Swatini: Mkanda, Msowoya on board

Flames interim head coach Meke Mwase has named his final 20-member squad for Saturday’s 2020 Championship of African Nations (Chan) first round first leg qualifier against e-Swatini.

The Flames are scheduled to fly out to Mbabane on Thursday morning via Johannesburg in South Africa.

The match is slated for Mavuso Sports Centre in Manzini from 3pm.

Mwase has recalled three veteran forwards—Chiukepo Msowoya, Gastin Simkonda and Zicco Mkanda – while maintaining players who were regulars under Ronny Van Geneugden.

Mwase said the squad is a mixture of youth and experience.

“The majority of the players were part of the Under-23 squad that participated in the joint 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Under-23 Afcon qualifiers.”

“It was not easy to come up with the final squad because the competition was stiff,” he said.

The following is the Flames’ full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ernest Kakhobwe and Brightone Munthali.

Defenders: Chembezi Dennis, Stanley Sanudi, Peter Cholopi, Charles Petro, JohnLanjesi, Gomezgani Chirwa, and Trevor Kalema.

Midfielders: Alfred Manyozo Jnr, Patrick Phiri, Mike Mkwate, Chimwemwe Idana, Mecium Mhone and Chikoti Chirwa.

Strikers: Simkonda, Mkanda, Msowoya, Hassan Kajoke and Khuda Muyaba.