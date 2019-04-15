Floods displace 878 people in Nkhotakota

Over 878 people in Nkhotakota have been forced out of their homes following heavy rains which fell from from Wednesday to the wee hours of Saturday.

According to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs, the displaced people are mostly from Nthondo, Kasita and Masula Villages in Sub T/A Kalimanjira.

They are seeking refuge at Kalimanjira Trading Centre and Mkazimasika School Camps.

Principal Secretary and Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs Wilson Moleni visited the victims and told them that the department will not relent in providing relief assistance to the affected.

“We heard about this tragedy yesterday and immediately dispatched some supplies which include maize, to assist them. We realize that when disasters hit, people surely need a lot of support.

“Most importantly, we also came to see for ourselves and assess the situation. As government, we will continue to support the affected,” said Moleni.

The commissioner then appealed to the affected to move uplands as a solution to recurrence of floods in same areas.

“I am appealing to you to move to higher and safer areas in the near future to avoid perennial flooding challenges,” said Moleni.

Moleni’s sentiments were also echoed by Sub/TA Kalimanjira and Acting District Commissioner Greystone Alindiamawo.