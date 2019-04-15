DPP shadow MP preaches peace

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) shadow Member of Parliament for Phalombe North East, Dennis Namachekecha, has asked his opponents to conduct peaceful campaign ahead of May 21 tripartite elections.

He said this during finals for his Mk3 million trophy’s football and netball finals held at Nambazo Primary School ground on Saturday afternoon.

In his speech, Namachekecha told the gathering that they should not be involving themselves in political violence which some aspirants are triggering in the area.

“We are one here and we are all under traditional authority Chiwalo, lets refrain from these political violence and remember to whom you’ll vote is ones’ personal decision. Elections shouldn’t bring enmity among us and if you hear that there someone among us (contenders) inciting violence please reject him,” he said.

During the rally, the DPP shadow Member of Parliament claimed that he will become victorious in the next month’s polls.

He told the gathering that he is the only person whose manifesto is clear and has impressed the constituents with what he has done in the last five years he has been a legislator for the area.

“We have done almost everything which was in the social contract which we signed with the constituents here championed by President Mutharika.

“I know and believe that I will retain the seat, people here will vote for the complete set of councillors, Member of Parliament and President of the ruling DPP,” Namachekecha said.

In the cup final, Dindi Young Foxes thumped Salvation Academy 2-1 to be crowned champions whereas in netball Nambazo Sisters defeated Nangoma Sisters 9-5 to be crowned netball queens for Swang’oma Ward.