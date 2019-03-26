Malawian takes a bag of Chamba he purchased to Police to complain ‘it was not of good quality’

A Malawian man living in Ireland took a bag of Cannabis he had purchased to a Police station to complain that “it was not of good quality”. He was immediately arrested.

The man, identified by the Irish press as Arthur Liwembe, presented the cannabis to an officer on duty to say he was not happy with his purchase and wanted to file a complaint.

Judge John Hughes said Liwembe’s behaviour was “illogical to say the least” and was indicative of a cannabis-induced “psychosis”.