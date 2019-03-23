Minibus conductor kills aunt

Police in Chiradzulu are keeping in custody a minibus conductor aged 18 for killing his aunt after she refused to board his minibus.

The suspect has been identified as Landilani Zagwa who is accused of killing 28-year-old Aniya Cassim.

According to Chiradzulu Police spokesperson Yohane Tasowana, the incident happened on Thursday around 16:00 at Mwangara Stage in the area of Traditional Authority Kadewere in the district.

It is alleged that the suspect approached his aunt who was with other pumpkin vendors.

They wanted to sell their produce in Limbe Township.

The woman, however, refused to be picked, saying she wanted to board another vehicle.

This did not go well with the minibus conductor as he claimed he was hired by the deceased.

A fight ensued between the two, and the conductor hit Cassim with a piece of log. She collapsed and died on the spot.

Cassim’s body is at Chiradzulu District Hospital pending postmortem. Zagwa has since been charged with murder.

He comes from Mwangala village in the area of T/A Kadewere in Chiradzulu District.